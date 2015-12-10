BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 Biotest AG :
* Successful start of operation of new plasma receiving area and virological laboratories
* Storage capacity for human plasma expanded to 1,440 pallet slots
* Aanother milestone reached in context of Biotest Next Level capacity expansion programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: