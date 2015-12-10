Dec 10 Apranga APB :

* Says Apranga group plans to reach 214 million euros ($235.29 million) turnover (including VAT) in 2016

* Says plans to open or reconstruct 11-17 stores during 2016

* Says investments are planned to amount to about 3-4 million euros

* Says according to revised plans for year 2015, Apranga group plans to reach 199 million euros turnover (including VAT) this year

* Says totally 16 new stores should be opened and 9 stores reconstructed, investments in 2015 are planned to be 6.0-6.5 million euros