BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Topdanmark :
* Final terms of Topdanmark Forsikring subordinated loan capital cover, individually, 500,000,000 Danish crowns (nominal value) fixed rate to variable rate tier 2 subordinated notes due in Dec. 2025
* Final terms also cover 850,000,000 crowns (nominal value) variable rate tier 2 subordinated notes due in June 2026
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds