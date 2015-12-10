Dec 10 Topdanmark :

* Final terms of Topdanmark Forsikring subordinated loan capital cover, individually, 500,000,000 Danish crowns (nominal value) fixed rate to variable rate tier 2 subordinated notes due in Dec. 2025 

* Final terms also cover 850,000,000 crowns (nominal value) variable rate tier 2 subordinated notes due in June 2026

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)