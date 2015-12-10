BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
Dec 10 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Net asset value per share increased by 1.2 pct in November
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)