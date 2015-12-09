BRIEF-Health products firm China Meheco's 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 54.3 percent y/y at 948.1 million yuan ($137.89 million)
Dec 9 Bioorganic Research and Services (Bionaturis) SA :
* Receives subvention of 184,847.40 euros ($202,999) from European Union for its Cervi Pro initiative
* To work on cost-effective cervical cancer vaccine
Source text: bit.ly/1SOlOZ7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 54.3 percent y/y at 948.1 million yuan ($137.89 million)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.