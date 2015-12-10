BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Londonmetric agrees to sell WH Smith distribution warehouse in Birmingham for 18.2 million stg
* Property was acquired in 2013 for 10.1 million stg with 11 years remaining on lease
* Disposal generates a geared IRR of over 40 pct
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds