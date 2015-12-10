Dec 10 Londonmetric Property Plc :

* Londonmetric agrees to sell WH Smith distribution warehouse in Birmingham for 18.2 million stg

* Property was acquired in 2013 for 10.1 million stg with 11 years remaining on lease

* Disposal generates a geared IRR of over 40 pct