BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
Dec 10 Ebix Inc
* There can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made
* Notes announcement made by takeover panel and confirms its continued interest in making an offer for Xchanging
* Further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.