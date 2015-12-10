Dec 10 Water Services Regulation Authority

* PN 08/15 Ofwat plans to open market for water and energy from waste

* initial proposals for how it will get a better deal for customers, environment and wider society from 2020

* Proposes changing measure of inflation it uses to set bills and financial returns

* By end of 2017 it will have confirmed its final approach to how it will set price limits between 2020 and 2025

* 1 billion stg of potential benefits through better allocation of water resources

* Proposals include measures to get companies to source water and use sewage sludge more efficiently, while gaining a richer understanding of their customers' priorities

* Plans a gradual move to more legitimate cpi (consumer price index) as measure of inflation

* Move towards cpi could reduce bill volatility

