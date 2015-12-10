Dec 10 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Civil unit of court of appeal to decide regarding 26-27 Aug proceedings about interpretation of certain terms of enhanced capital notes

* Believes it is appropriate to request that FCA temporarily suspend all series of ECNs from official list until decision has been announced to market

* Intends to update market once outcome of court decision is known Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)