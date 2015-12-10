BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Civil unit of court of appeal to decide regarding 26-27 Aug proceedings about interpretation of certain terms of enhanced capital notes
* Believes it is appropriate to request that FCA temporarily suspend all series of ECNs from official list until decision has been announced to market
* Intends to update market once outcome of court decision is known
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds