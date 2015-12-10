BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016
Dec 10 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Gets 3.8 million in Vinnova-grant for new treatment against leukemia
* Will use the grant to further develop PIP4K2a-project

* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials