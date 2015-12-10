BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 Mercator Medical SA :
* Says one of its unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd client, Majal Care Trading Est, hasn't closed previous transactions and likely won't place new orders by the end of 2015 and in the first months of 2016
* Expects to have its Q4 revenue down by no more than 2.1 million zlotys ($531,148) versus expected, due to situation with Saudi Arabia's Majal Care Trading Est Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9537 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: