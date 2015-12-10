BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 63 mln yuan to 68 mln yuan
Dec 10 Triboo Media SpA :
* Says launches subsidiary LEADOO, focused on performance marketing activities
* LEADOO will manage creation of landing pages, restyling of vertical sites and vertical media buying campaigns to drive traffic and in selling advertising performance
* New company will be owned in 51 percent by Leonardo ADV, wholly owned unit of Triboo Media, and 49 percent by management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board