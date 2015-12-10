Dec 10 Dolphin Group ASA said:
* company has continued to work closely with its advisors on
various proposals for debt and capital restructuring, but is yet
to reach an agreement with group's main stakeholders that will
allow for a successful completion
* board of directors has on such basis resolved to search
for alternative solutions
* without a firm solution accepted by group's main
stakeholders, and in light of its financial situation, board of
directors of company is of opinion that group's current business
cannot be continued as it is currently carried out
* unless a sufficiently acceptable solution has soon been
reached with group's relevant stakeholders, company will have no
choice but to file for insolvent liquidation of company
