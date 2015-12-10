UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 10 Cottco Holdings Ltd :
* Says cancellation has been necessitated by the delay in production of the annual report
* Says that annual general meeting that was due to be held on dec 9, 2015 has been postponed to dec. 23, 2015 Source : bit.ly/1mc2dbd Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.