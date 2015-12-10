BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 Merck KGaA
* Sees one-off integration costs from sigma-aldrich of 400 million eur over 4 yrs
* Says expects cost savings of 90 million eur from sigma-aldrich takeover
* Says plans to invest extra 250 million eur in pharma pipeline Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: