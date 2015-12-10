BRIEF-Clavister gets first order for virtual security solution from Nokia Networks
* GETS FIRST ORDER FOR ITS VIRTUAL SECURITY SOLUTION FROM NOKIA NETWORKS
Dec 10 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent closes deal with Fastweb, an Italian fixed-line telecommunications provider
* Deal enables Fastweb to expand availability of WOW FI product, which allows Fastweb customers 'roaming' away from home to access the Internet by sharing wireless home networking resources
Source text: bit.ly/1lwIa7d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ndSD8L) Further company coverage: