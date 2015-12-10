Dec 10 Europlan :

* Prices IPO at 570 roubles a share

* The price is set at the upper end of the price range since demand for shares exceeded the offer 1.43 times and reached 4.7 billion roubles ($67.87 million)

* Europlan Holdings Limited raised in IPO 3.27 billion roubles

* Free float is 25 pct minus 1 share Source text: bit.ly/1NdC30h

