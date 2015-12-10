BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
Dec 10 Europlan :
* Prices IPO at 570 roubles a share
* The price is set at the upper end of the price range since demand for shares exceeded the offer 1.43 times and reached 4.7 billion roubles ($67.87 million)
* Europlan Holdings Limited raised in IPO 3.27 billion roubles
* Free float is 25 pct minus 1 share Source text: bit.ly/1NdC30h
($1 = 69.2475 roubles)
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share