BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
Dec 10 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* Resolved to submit to shareholders for consideration an ordinary resolution placing 100 million shares of authorised and unissued ordinary share capital of co
* Placing in order to fund, in whole or in part, various acquisitions including those already made public by Rebosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)