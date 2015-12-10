BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports receipt of stockholder approval
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
Dec 10 Indluplace Properties Ltd
* Carel de Wit will assume role of chief executive officer with Terence (Terry) Kaplan being appointed as financial director of company
* Gerald Leissner will step down as chief executive officer of Indluplace, but will remain an executive director of co
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.