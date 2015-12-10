Dec 10 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Received commitment from Sorana A/S to subscribe for shares in a planned
rights issue
* Extended credit facility provided by Sorana A/S by 6.0 million Danish
crowns ($880,000) in order to strengthen company's financial position
* Sorana commits to subscribe for shares in a share issue with pre-emptive
rights for existing shareholders in Serendex
* Existing working capital is expected to be sufficient only until end of
Jan. 2016
* Expects to enrol first patients in ARDS phase IIb clinical trial before
end of 2015
