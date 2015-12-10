BRIEF-Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc
* Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc
Dec 10 Artp Capital SA :
* Wolpi Sp. z o.o., unit affiliated to chairman of supervisory board, acquires 9.9 million shares of company at 0.10 zloty per share
* USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer