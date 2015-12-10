BRIEF-Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc
Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc
Dec 10 Wolters Kluwer NV :
Says its Health division announced the launch of UpToDate Anywhere in Italy
UpToDate Anywhere enables hospitals and healthcare organizations to provide clinicians with mobile and EHR-based access to UpToDate, the evidence-based clinical decision support resource
USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer