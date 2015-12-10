Dec 10 Obducat AB :

* Receives order from IMTEK at University of Freiburg in Germany for supply of a Quickstep QS S 200 SM lift-off system

* Quickstep system is planned to be delivered in Q2 2016

* Order value amounts to about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($189,051.55)

($1 = 8.4633 Swedish crowns)