Dec 10 Pernod Ricard SA

CEO for Americas Philippe Dreano tells a conference call:

* The holiday season in the U.S. started on a strong footing.

* Pernod Ricard depletion numbers for November in U.S. were "quite robust"

* "We feel good for the holiday season"

