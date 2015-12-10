European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
Dec 10 Pernod Ricard SA
CEO for Americas Philippe Dreano tells a conference call:
* The holiday season in the U.S. started on a strong footing.
* Pernod Ricard depletion numbers for November in U.S. were "quite robust"
* "We feel good for the holiday season"
DUBAI, March 28 Amazom.com has agreed to acquire Middle East online retailer Souq.com,, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.