Dec 11 Raisio Oyj :

* Raisio has completed the consultation process started at the beginning of Oct. 2015 regarding the future of its Southall factory in the UK

* At the beginning of 2016, part of the Southall production will be transferred to Raisio's Newport site and part will be outsourced

* Southall site production will cease by end of Q1 2016, resulting in termination of 99 employments

* Records write-downs in Q4 of some 4.5 million euros ($4.93 million) and some 7 million euros as arrangement expenses related to closure of Southall site Source text for Eikon:

