Dec 11 Ladbrokes Plc

* Richard Snow to be acting chief financial officer from end-Feb. 2016 when CFO Ian Bull departs

* Snow, currently director of investor relations, will be in post until proposed merger with Coral completes next year following clearance by CMA

* At this point as previously announced Paul Bowtell will become Ladbrokes Coral's CFO and a director of the Company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)