UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Dec 11 Capita Plc
* pre close trading statement covering performance to date in 2015.
* contract is worth [eur 88] million (£62 million) over seven years and starts immediately
* bid pipeline currently stands at £5.1bn (july 2015: £5.4bn), comprising 29 bids (98% new business and 2% renewals)
* expect our underlying operating margin to be within our target range of 12.5% to 13.5%
* on track to deliver low double digit underlying revenue growth in full year, including organic growth of around 4% net of attrition
* continue to expect organic growth to accelerate in 2016
* awarded a contract to deliver customer management services for unitymedia, germany's second largest broadband and cable provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.