Dec 11 Capita Plc

* pre close trading statement covering performance to date in 2015.

* contract is worth [eur 88] million (£62 million) over seven years and starts immediately

* bid pipeline currently stands at £5.1bn (july 2015: £5.4bn), comprising 29 bids (98% new business and 2% renewals)

* expect our underlying operating margin to be within our target range of 12.5% to 13.5%

* on track to deliver low double digit underlying revenue growth in full year, including organic growth of around 4% net of attrition

* continue to expect organic growth to accelerate in 2016

* awarded a contract to deliver customer management services for unitymedia, germany's second largest broadband and cable provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)