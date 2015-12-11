Dec 11 Jacques Bogart SA

* Announces the successful private placement of 20.3 million euros ($22.24 million) of which 16.2 million euros has been done by issuing new shares

* 1,425,001 news hares to be issued at the price of 11.4 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1NJZhg1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)