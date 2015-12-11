Dec 11 Viking Line Abp :

* Viking Line has extended its ship supply agreement with ME Group to cover the period May 1, 2016 to April 30, 2021

* The agreement covers deliveries worth about 630 million euros ($690 million) during the five-year period

($1 = 0.9129 euros)