Dec 11 Worthington Group :

* Takeover panel has consented to Rule 2.6 extension. Therefore deadline for Nuna Minerals to announce intention is now Jan. 8 

* There can be no certainty that these talks will lead to an offer being made for company, nor as to terms on which any offer may be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)