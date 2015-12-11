Dec 11 Tulikivi Oyj

* Has concluded agreement with finance providers on 2016-2018 repayment program and its terms in relation to the responsibilities of finance providers and additional collateral and loan covenants to finance providers

* The adjustment measures will result in non-recurring expenses of 0.15 million euros ($164,295.00) for the last quarter of the year Source text for Eikon:

