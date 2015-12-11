BRIEF-Talaat Mostafa Group OGM approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.145/share
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :
* Anna Rudnicka to replace Jerzy Tofil as chairman of company's management board as of April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage:
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results