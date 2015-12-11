Dec 11 Wallenstam Ab says:

* Willhem acquires Wallenstam's properties in Helsingborg.

* The agreements cover approximately 380 rental apartments in total, of which almost half are under construction.

* The estimated property value on completion will be about SEK 1.3 billion in total.

* The properties will thus be taken into possession in stages during 2016-2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)