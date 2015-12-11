Dec 11 Sparebanken Vest :

* Rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 51.9 percent

* Will as a result of the rights issue receive gross proceeds of about 750 million Norwegian crowns ($86.13 million), before deduction of transaction costs

