BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Sparebanken Vest :
* Rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 51.9 percent
* Will as a result of the rights issue receive gross proceeds of about 750 million Norwegian crowns ($86.13 million), before deduction of transaction costs
($1 = 8.7075 Norwegian crowns)
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars