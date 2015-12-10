Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 10 Competition Tribunal:
* Vodacom/Neotel merger future process
* The merging parties will re-notify the merger in due course once those parties to whom the roaming offer has been made have responded
* Within five days of the re-notification the tribunal will hold a pre-hearing with all the parties Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order