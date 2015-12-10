UPDATE 1-RWE to take active role in energy sector consolidation -CEO
* Analysts, investors have pointed to RWE/Uniper tie-up (Recasts, adds details on M&A strategy, fund manager comment)
Dec 10 Promsvyazbank :
* Says MARBALE UNIVERSAL CORP acquires 10 pct stake in company
* Says Bimersano Services LTD divests 10 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1Ne03QX, bit.ly/1SQcswa
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Analysts, investors have pointed to RWE/Uniper tie-up (Recasts, adds details on M&A strategy, fund manager comment)
BANGKOK, March 28 Thai tax authorities have sent ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra a whopping 17 billion baht ($494 million) tax bill over the sale of shares in a telecoms company more than a decade ago, his lawyer said on Tuesday.