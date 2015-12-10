Dec 10 International Personal Finance Plc

* Proposed amendments to Slovak consumer legislation

* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to various consumer legislation in Slovakia

* Reviewing draft amendments to assess extent to which its product structure would be affected by proposed changes

* If legislation is to become effective in its present form, IPF's current view is that it would have a material adverse financial impact on its Slovak business

* IPF will keep market updated and further details will be communicated in due course

* Changes would mean that all fees that IPF raises in connection with issuance of a loan would need to be levied at rates consistent with remuneration cap

