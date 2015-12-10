BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings entered into second commitment letter
* Company, as a guarantor, entered into second commitment letter in favour of bank
Dec 10 International Personal Finance Plc
* Proposed amendments to Slovak consumer legislation
* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to various consumer legislation in Slovakia
* Reviewing draft amendments to assess extent to which its product structure would be affected by proposed changes
* If legislation is to become effective in its present form, IPF's current view is that it would have a material adverse financial impact on its Slovak business
* IPF will keep market updated and further details will be communicated in due course
* Changes would mean that all fees that IPF raises in connection with issuance of a loan would need to be levied at rates consistent with remuneration cap
* Very actively reviewing implications of these unexpected amendments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 28 Initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies based in Britain have raised $1.53 billion so far in 2017, a 28 percent decline on last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2012 as Britain prepares to leave the EU, Thomson Reuters data shows.