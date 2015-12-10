BRIEF-Hundsun Technologies to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Dec 10 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Reported on Thursday that First Bancorp of Durango has selected the five-module financial analytics bundle of CASH Suite Source text: bit.ly/1U8af07 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it will co-invest in a Beijing-based software firm, with Ningbo-based affiliated enterprise and a Hangzhou-based investment company