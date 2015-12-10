BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
Dec 10 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Signs multi-year global marketing partnership for endomicroscopy in urology with Cook Medical
* Cook Medical will commercialize a private-labeled version of Cellvizio for urologic applications
* Planned launch in North America, Western Europe and China in the first half of 2016
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on March 29