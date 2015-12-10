Dec 10 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Signs multi-year global marketing partnership for endomicroscopy in urology with Cook Medical

* Cook Medical will commercialize a private-labeled version of Cellvizio for urologic applications

* Planned launch in North America, Western Europe and China in the first half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1mcTmWI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)