UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 10 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 22.6 million euros ($24.73 million) compared to 19.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 3.9 million euros compared to loss of 7.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share is 3.8 million euros compared to loss of 7.6 million euros a year ago
* Says H1 performance enables to anticipate profitable FY 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NPqt93 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.