UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Dec 11 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* René Zahnd will take over the position of chief executive officer of Swiss Prime Site AG from Markus Graf as at Jan. 1, 2016
* Has decided to nominate Markus Graf as future member of the board Source text - bit.ly/1OWsfZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: