Dec 11 KBC Groep NV :

* Repays all outstanding debt to government five years ahead of schedule

* Will pay back to Flemish regional government full outstanding tranche of 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) of state aid

* Will pay a penalty of 50 pct, before end of this year

* Repayment is made possible thanks to KBC's robust capital position, and was approved by both the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB)

* Says following repayment capital buffers still well above minimum capital requirements of ECB and NBB