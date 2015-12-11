BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Proxima Capital Group Inc:
* Proxima requisitions general meeting to restore value at JKX
* will be writing a letter to shareholders of JKX in due course to set out further details of our turnaround proposal
* Proposed two candidates to represent it on board, namely Vladimir Tatarchuk, CEO PCG and Vladimir Rusinov, Managing Director PCG
* Proposes paul Ostling to be chairman, Tom Reed to be CEO, Russell Hoare to be CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing