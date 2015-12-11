UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Dec 11 Realia Business SA :
* Signs deal to refinance its debt with Puffin Real Estate Lda, CF Aneto and Goldman Sachs International
* Says debt to be refinanced totals 802.8 million euros ($878.9 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: