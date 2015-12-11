Dec 11 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :

* Says new share offering has been fully subscribed for

* Subscription price was 2.50 Danish crowns per share corresponding to total proceeds of 165,180,000 crowns ($24.25 million)  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8102 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)