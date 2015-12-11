UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Ariston Holdings Ltd :
* Says advise that co is negotiating transaction, which if concluded, may have material impact on co's share price
* Transaction involves proposal received by the board from the major shareholder of the company, origin global holdings Source: bit.ly/1HXYgRh Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.