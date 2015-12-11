UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Stylepit A/S :
* Offeror, Aktieselskabet af 14.10.2012, received acceptances for total of 656,826,029 Stylepit shares, which together with shares already held by the offeror correspond to 83.44 percent of share capital in Stylepit
* Offeror says it considers what actions would now be most appropriate to be implemented
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.