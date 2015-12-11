Dec 11 Stylepit A/S :

* Offeror, Aktieselskabet af 14.10.2012, received acceptances for total of 656,826,029 Stylepit shares, which together with shares already held by the offeror correspond to 83.44 percent of share capital in Stylepit

* Offeror says it considers what actions would now be most appropriate to be implemented

