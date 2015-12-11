Dec 11 Realdolmen NV :

* Decided on capital reduction with reimbursement of paid-up capital for every share outstanding on Sept. 30

* Reimbursement will be through distribution of 0.29 euros gross per share (0.29 euros net - no withholding tax)

* Ex-Date is Dec. 17 2015, record date is Dec. 18 2015, distribution date is Dec. 21 2015