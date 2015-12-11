BRIEF-Talaat Mostafa Group OGM approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.145/share
OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016
Dec 11 Standard Chartered Plc :
* Rights issue - successful placement of rump
Joint global coordinators for rights issue have procured acquirers for 23,394,491 new shares for which valid acceptances were not received, at a price of 505 pence per share
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results