Dec 11 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Says is in the sale process of real estate and non performing loans and looking for strategic investor

* Continues the implementation of its restructuring plan

* Says has no knowledge on the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition decision referring to investigation on public investment in the company

Source text: bit.ly/1Uc0Btj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)